‘A Perfect Storm’: Big Change on Flawed Government Policies Needed To Avert ‘Insufficient’ Senior Care Systems

At the LeadingAge annual conference in Nashville Monday, leaders urged the industry to challenge flawed government policies that force providers to piece together insufficient systems of care. This approach ultimately places the blame on providers when problems arise, they said.

Executives from the nonprofit advocacy group were joined by providers in criticizing this approach.

“Why are our political leaders dragging their feet, turning a blind eye and being so, dare I say, irresponsible,” said LeadingAge president and CEO Katie Smith Sloan. “It is unacceptable. It is simply an excuse that leaves it to providers to patch together insufficient systems and for providers to take the blame when they can’t do it all without broader policy changes.”

Smith Sloan, who kicked off the keynote event by noting the hard work of staff taking on extra shifts to bolster recovery efforts from the damage caused by two recent hurricanes to hit Southern states, discussed the larger storm the industry finds itself in.

The need for health care services for older adults is at an unprecedented moment with shifting demographics, she said. And that moment has to be met by big change.

“As a society and as a world we are not prepared. We don’t have the infrastructure, the services, the funding. We have failed to muster the political will to prepare and welcome this monumental shift.”

Executives in attendance agreed with Smith Sloan’s call for change.

Craig Abbott, president and CEO of Saint Therese Senior Living, told Skilled Nursing News that Smith Sloan’s call for sweeping change was spot on given that the current situation is indeed threatening to take on the dimensions of “perfect storm.”

“We are at a pivotal crossroads in senior services,” said Abbott. “[We have] to take some action and do some things that are maybe a little bit unprecedented.”

And the federal government needs to have policies that help, not hinder progress, he said.

“You need the workforce, and the dynamics are challenging,” Abbott said. “More and more people are in need of our care and services. [This does] create a perfect storm for the industry for those that are in need of service with accessibility, affordability.”

State and operators collaboration

The federal staffing mandate was a clear example of this flawed policy, Abbott said. It will be particularly hard for rural states such Minnesota, where most of his organizations’ continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs) are based.

Moreover, all of Saint Therese’s campuses have skilled nursing components, which have suffered as a result of stringent over regulation and low reimbursement rates, he said.

In Minnesota, operators are collaborating together on staffing initiatives that are funded by the state and that look promising. For Saint Therese, the current retention rate has improved to about 80% retention rate post-pandemic, helped by such collaborative initiatives which have helped with onboarding and 90-day retention rates.

But, he said, the federal government has to provide support too.

Aggressive advocacy needed

Abbott said there is a need for “aggressive advocacy” to curb the impact of negative government policies, and operators need to have a seat at the table.

For her part, Smith Sloan criticized the piecemeal approach taken by policymakers, calling it “unacceptable” and urging a shift toward a strategy that truly supports aging individuals in living fulfilling lives.

“Too many seem satisfied with the many incremental changes to support the growing number of older adults. A little bit here and a little bit there will not get us where we need to be,” she said.

Drawing parallels to successful movements like climate change advocacy, Sloan asked: “Do we have the courage to follow a similar path for aging?”

She called for a united front that transcends political boundaries, urging attendees to take action and engage their lawmakers on aging policies.

To that end, Sloan invited all attendees to sign a pledge to advocate for older adults, reinforcing that real change starts at the grassroots level.

“Our future will be shaped by the degree of our personal engagement and our capacity to work together,” she said.