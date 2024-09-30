REIT Sells 118-Bed Skilled Nursing Facility in Florida; Construction Begins on Sanford Health Property

Construction began on Sanford Health’s long-term care property in Sioux Falls, which has a capacity for 500 residents and will eventually include 120 short-term rehab and skilled nursing beds. Meanwhile a REIT divested its Florida-based 118-bed skilled nursing facility.

Sanford Health’s senior community with SNF component

Sanford Health officially broke ground on Monday for the Good Samaritan Society – Founder’s Crossing, with the short-term rehabilitation and skilled nursing facility components to include a total of 120 beds, the organization told Skilled Nursing News.

Advertisement

The senior living community will be home to nearly 500 residents and supported by 200 employees.

To be completed in phases, the project will feature villas opening first in spring 2026, followed by independent living apartments, assisted living and memory care apartments, a short-term rehabilitation center, and a long-term care center between 2027 and 2028, with the Sanford Health clinic and Lewis Drug opening afterward, the company said in a press release.

The new campus, located on the corner of Veterans Parkway and 57th Street, will expand access to a growing need for senior services on the east side of Sioux Falls, the company said .

Advertisement

“Over the next five years, the population of adults over 65 will grow by nearly 20% in the Sioux Falls area,” said Nathan Schema, president and CEO of the Good Samaritan Society. “More senior housing units are needed to keep up with the growth and ensure seniors have access to care and a community designed specifically for them. We couldn’t be more excited to bring this level of service to Sioux Falls and support the needs of the community.”

The SNF component is still in the planning phase of the project, and the exact cost for that portion of the project was unavailable.

118-bed SNF sells in Florida

The sale of a skilled nursing facility in Pensacola, Florida, in Escambia County, was facilitated by Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB).

Constructed in 1984, the property is situated in the panhandle of Florida on a 2.42-acre site.

The Seller was a publicly traded REIT strategically divesting to focus on their core assets geographically, SLIB said in a press release.

The buyer was a Northeast-based owner who is utilizing their operating partner through the Southeast.

There were multiple offers from both national and regional buyers to purchase this community, the press release noted.