Nursing Home Data Sharing Standards Are Expected, Needed to Reduce Staff Burnout While Improving Care Quality

Challenges stemming from gaps in medical data along the health care continuum and a lack of seamless sharing of crucial information between nursing homes and other entities have grave consequences, especially given the more serious patient acuity levels at discharge. And yet, this is an issue that has failed to garner adequate attention from the federal government.

It’s something being felt on the front lines for years, said Lisa Chubb, chief clinical officer with Brickyard Healthcare in Indiana. There’s a lot of technology being introduced in the sector to bridge the gaps, but the industry isn’t quite at a point of seamless interoperability yet, she said.

This view is backed by scientific research.

About 50% of hospital information is missing for patients transitioning to post-acute care, while 76% of critical data points are also often missing, according to a study in the JAMA Network.

That could all change, if federal agencies are tasked with creating a streamlined data sharing process.

Chubb discussed care continuity and gaps in data at a recent Skilled Nursing News webinar, along with Bevey Miner, executive vice president of health care strategy and policy at Consensus Cloud Solutions, and John McFarlane, chief clinical officer at Ignite Medical Resorts.

Currently, there needs to be better control over what information is being sent over and how it’s being sent. Nursing homes often don’t have access to resident data in hospital systems, and even if they do, they’re only able to obtain partial info. Inadequate communication around followup appointments is a point of contention too, Chubb said.

“Not only are there gaps with regulatory requirements from acute care to the post acute setting, the medications often are vastly different from what the patient was on at home versus what they’re on in acute care, and what they’re on when we get that acceptance,” said Chubb. “So that’s a huge gap as well, as far as all of the data that we’re seeing every day when it comes to these transitions, and how complicated it is.”

And, patients are being discharged at a much higher level of acuity than ever before, Miner added, making it even more important that the patient’s data travels with them. Operators can expect to hear more from the federal government on data interoperability in the near future, she said, with agencies seeking to put rules in place in accordance with the 21st Century Cures Act signed into law in 2016.

Unstructured, missing and inaccurate patient data

Data is missing or inaccurate, or unstructured, said Miner, meaning there may be hundreds of pages on a patient, but an order on page 20 is vital to next steps in care. Even if the nursing home and hospital share EHR software, and are owned by the same entity, data integration is still not happening, Miner said.

“Healthcare is the last industry to really go to complete interoperability,” noted Miner. “Look at the financial industry. You get ubiquitous access to your money anywhere in the world.”

Nursing home operators are instead having to obtain discharge summaries and get a diagnosis after the patient is admitted to the facility, she said. It has taken so long for health care interoperability to catch up because there are no data sharing standards.

“The continuity is so disruptive it actually leads to worse health outcomes,” said Miner. “Other unstructured data like PDFs, scans, Tiff images, forms that are handwritten, it actually makes the problem even worse.”

The hospital could say they’ve given all information needed, but it’s difficult to parse and time consuming for an already overburdened nursing home workforce. Unstructured data could create a bottleneck in discharge management too, Chubb said, with the nursing home thinking the patient is much more ill than they currently are, or vice versa, with the most vital information buried in a 100-page document.

“That’s one of the big areas when it comes to the referral versus getting to the bedside,” Cbubb said of unstructured data. “What information do we need, how often do we need it, and when does that clinical liaison or that admissions director go back to the hospital and request further information?”

McFarlane added that there needs to be a standard method of transferring data for a referral, and ensuring new staff on the acute care end are educated on what that information the top page needs to have to ensure a timely acceptance on the post-acute end.

Turnover on the hospital end has been hurting hospital-nursing home relationships overall, he said, including data transfers and discharge management.

“It’s mostly stagnant or maybe slightly worsened in terms of just the communication, the information that we receive, the accuracy of it,” McFarlane said of hospital staff turnover. “Sometimes we don’t always receive updates before the patient has been admitted, so we don’t always fully understand what we need to safely take care of that patient.”

However, the method information is transferred is inconsequential if data entered is incorrect or incomplete, and getting whole or correct info from the previous care setting is one of Ignite’s biggest challenges, said McFarlane.

Data gaps and nurse burnout

Gaps in data is a huge component of staff burnout in the nursing home, Chubb said, with medical records nurses and assessment coordinators constantly chasing down information. And when they do receive it, it’s not structured in an efficient way.

“It creates unnecessary inefficiencies with staff … what we find is that the role of the nurse has become more investigative,” added McFarlane.

Searching through unstructured data for information that should be easily accessible and provided brings unnecessary stress for staff already behind on eight to 10 admissions per day, he said.

“We’re already kind of behind the eight ball. Our accessibility to medications is more limited than an acute care, hospital-based system,” said McFarlane. “It certainly is a huge piece of why I think nurses ultimately end up leaving our setting and may ultimately leave the nursing practice altogether. It’s a huge driving factor.”