New Nursing Home Operator Journey Adds 4 Properties, Names COO and Chief Nursing Officer

Recently established Journey Healthcare, led by industry veteran and former CEO of Majestic Care Bernie McGuinness, announced the acquisition of four skilled nursing facilities, representing a significant milestone in the company’s growth.

Three of the properties are located in West Virginia, and the fourth is in Maryland, bringing Journey’s footprint to 11 communities across four states, the company said this week. Journey also appointed Matthew Trammell as COO and Jody O’Mara as chief nursing officer in the same announcement.

“We are thrilled to have Matthew and Jody joining our organization during this exciting time of growth,” McGuinness said in a press release shared with Skilled Nursing News. “Their leadership, combined with our expanding community network, positions us to continue setting new standards within our organization and the care industry. We are confident that with their experience and guidance, Journey will not only grow but thrive.”

Trammell served as vice president of operations at Life Care Centers of America for just under two years prior to joining Journey, and was regional vice president of operations at Majestic before that. He has filled various leadership roles at CommuniCare Health Services, American Senior Communities and Premier Healthcare Management as well.

Prior to Journey, O’Mara served as chief nursing officer at MGM healthcare and senior clinical operations consultant at Aurora Cares.

New to West Virginia, Maryland

These are the first facilities for Journey in West Virginia and Maryland, with existing properties located in Indiana, where corporate headquarters are also located, and Kentucky.

McGuinness announced in March his intention to expand Journey’s footprint into the Midwest and Southeast in “cluster markets” to optimize on efficiencies of scale. At the time, he said Journey aims to add anywhere from 10 to 16 locations in the next 18 to 24 months.

“We are going out to traditional lenders through the relationships of the ownership group in the market, or raise some private equity, some capital through different sources and relationships that we have formed over the last few decades in the profession,” McGuinness said in March.

Austin Steele, chief strategy officer for Journey, said the acquisitions really allowed the team to focus on key leadership hires, but was unable to comment further on what might be next.