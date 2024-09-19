House Committee Advances Important Bills For Nursing Home Workforce, Telehealth Flexibilities

Several important bills aimed at bolstering the long-term care workforce were passed Wednesday by the U.S. House Committee on Energy and Commerce and will advance to the next stage.

The legislation includes the Building America’s Health Care Workforce Act, the Ensuring Seniors’ Access to Quality Care Act, the Congressional Review Act (CRA), and the Telehealth Modernization Act of 2024.

Clif Porter, American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) senior vice president of government relations and incoming president an CEO, said two of the bills are good solutions to workforce issues, and will help cultivate certified nursing assistants (CNAs).

“CNAs are an integral part of nursing home staff, and these bills will create a more viable path to train and develop these crucial caregivers,” Porter said.

The Building America’s Health Care Workforce Act, introduced by Congressman Brett Guthrie (R-Ky.), aims to address the significant workforce gaps in long-term care facilities, which have faced over 500 closures since 2020. This legislation allows temporary nurse aides (TNAs) to apply their on-the-job training toward certification as CNAs, thus expanding the pool of qualified caregivers in senior care settings.

Under current law, TNAs can only work in nursing homes for four months unless they meet CNA certification requirements, which include completing at least 75 hours of state-approved training. The COVID-19 pandemic temporarily waived these restrictions, allowing TNAs to work longer under certain conditions. The new bill builds on this flexibility by permitting states to request a three-year waiver, permitting TNAs to work for up to 12 months or until they fulfill certification requirements needed to become a CNA.

“This helps to bring more qualified workers into senior care settings to ensure our vulnerable populations receive the care they need at the bedside, while also creating a pipeline for certified nurse assistants for years to come,” Guthrie said in a statement. “I am proud to advance this legislation forward and look forward to voting on this bill on the House floor in the near future.”

Meanwhile, Porter also commended the advancement of the CRA, a resolution that will fast track the nullification of the Biden Administration’s staffing mandate. He argued that the existing mandate could lead to more nursing homes downsizing or closing, risking the displacement of over 290,000 residents.

“The Congressional Resolution Act is just one of several ways Congress can demonstrate to the Administration that this unrealistic staffing mandate is misguided and should be repealed,” Porter said in an emailed statement to Skilled Nursing News. “Both Republicans and Democrats have voiced their opposition to the mandate because it will severely limit access to care for our nation’s seniors. We remain optimistic and focused on ultimately stopping the mandate and furthering more productive ways to strengthen the long term care workforce.”

Additionally, the committee passed an amended version of the Telehealth Modernization Act of 2024, which extends telehealth flexibilities that were in place during the COVID-19 pandemic for another two years. This extension aims to streamline care access for long-term care residents, reducing the need for potentially stressful and costly hospital visits.

As Congress moves forward, AHCA/NCAL remains committed to working with lawmakers to enhance the long-term care workforce, Porter said.

“We urge Congress to advance these bills, and we look forward to working with lawmakers to pass additional supportive measures that will strengthen the long term care workforce and safeguard seniors’ access to quality care.”