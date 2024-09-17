Hartford Foundation: As 95% of Older Adults Seek to Age in Place, 60% Express Concerns About Nursing Home Quality

Of an estimated 36 million Americans with a family member or friend in a nursing home, only 37% say their loved one is receiving high-quality care. And political affiliation aside, older adults want public policies that support and improve quality care.

That’s according to a study issued by The John A. Hartford Foundation. Based on a survey conducted on behalf of the foundation, only about half of this population says nursing homes are the safest place for their loved ones.

Meanwhile, improving the quality of nursing homes earned bipartisan support among survey respondents, with 62% of Republicans in support, 68% of Democrats, and 65% independents or those with other political affiliation, agreeing on the need for improved quality care.

The survey was conducted between April 17 to May 9, 2024. Of 5,023 adults aged 18 and over, 2,516 were aged 65 and older.

An overwhelming majority, 95%, of respondents said they want to age in place, while 60% expressed concern about receiving poor-quality care, 60% were worried about losing their independence, and 52% felt they would be mistreated or disrespected in a nursing home setting.

“These concerns about long-term care facilities reflect the broader problem of lack of trust in the motivations of our health care system: 81% of adults of all ages and political persuasions agree, ‘the health care system is more concerned with making money than providing good quality care,’” researchers found.

Those in nursing homes need help navigating a plethora of insurance plans as well, according to the survey. About 62% of older adults agree health insurance plans offer too many confusing choices. Medicare coverage in particular is misunderstood, with 45% of older adults mistakenly believing Medicare would cover a long-term stay in a nursing home.

“One-third (34%) feel like dealing with the health care system ‘has become my part-time job,’ and 31% say, ‘I need someone who can help me navigate and coordinate my health care and health insurance.’ Not surprisingly, those with greater health needs, functional limitations, and lower financial resources are in even greater need of trustworthy guidance,” some survey respondents said.

The Foundation came up with five key recommendations to improve health care for older adults based on survey findings, with nursing homes popping up again when it comes to support of a national master plan for aging.

Specifically, financing long-term care and reforming nursing homes was listed, including systems to provide home health care rather than in acute and congregate settings.

Other recommendations included promoting age-friendly care that would help older adults maintain their health and independence; pursuing scientific breakthroughs to bring an end to diseases like Alzheimer’s; address social isolation among older adults; and assist family caregivers with resources and flexibility to take paid leave.

“Better federal and state policies can encourage the development of age-friendly health systems that focus on improving patients’ well-being and quality of life,” said Terry Fulmer, president of The John A. Hartford Foundation. “Policies could include new options for affording long-term care insurance and developing a federal strategy to ensure disadvantaged populations are prioritized in a national strategy for age-friendly care.”

Ken Dychtwald, founder and CEO of Age Wave, said in the study that the sector is at a “unique crossroads,” with the possibility that America’s health care system will meet older adults’ expectations while still being practical and at a lower cost.

“Older adults deserve health care partners who understand what they are going through, have the skills to most effectively support their patients and act on what their customers want,” said Dychtwald.

Consumer expectations are top of mind for nursing home operators as well, with Principle LTC among others saying that it’s one of the sector’s top priorities for future success.

“I think we need to get more granular and look at how we approach customer service training and set expectations,” said Nancy Koha, chief strategy officer at Principle. “I don’t think we can clone ourselves yet to be there 24/7 for people, but how do we meet this need of instant gratification?”

It’s one of the biggest challenges and is something residents want, their families and even staff and leaders. Physician practices, for one, have concierge options to help meet those on-call needs. It folds into what residents and loved ones consider care quality.

“Today’s consumer doesn’t just want an experience, they want this concierge level of care. I think the hardest part about this concierge level of care is this need for instant gratification,” she said.