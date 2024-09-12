Deaths Linked to Legionnaires’ Disease in Long-Term Care Raise Concern at Nursing Homes 

Following four deaths and a cluster of cases tied to Legionnaires’ disease at a New York-based assisted living facility, infection prevention experts are cautioning nursing homes to be vigilant about disease spread.

Nursing homes have been prime breeding grounds in the past, leading to an outbreak at an Illinois nursing home for veterans and resulting in deaths and lawsuits.

Legionnaires’ disease is a form of pneumonia spread by water contaminated by Legionella bacteria. It can cause lung failure or death in certain cases.

Advertisement

The residents at greatest risk for Legionnaires’ disease include those 50 years old and older, smokers, or those with medical conditions such as chronic lung disease or immunosuppression, according to experts at Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology (APIC).

The best way to prevent Legionnaires’ disease is proper maintenance of water systems where Legionella bacteria can grow, routine water testing, and avoiding exposure.

“Outbreaks have been associated with poorly maintained water systems in long-term care facilities,” APIC’s Emerging Infectious Diseases Task Force member, Steven J. Schweon, told Skilled Nursing News.

Advertisement

And while there is no vaccine to protect against Legionnaires’ disease, vaccines that help prevent other types of pneumonia, such as the pneumococcal and flu vaccines, can also minimize secondary infections.

Since Aug. 30, about 10 people have been hospitalized for Legionnaires’ disease in assisted living in New York, according to the state’s health department.

The Albany County Department of Health (DOH) reported two new cases at a facility this week, which is now facing heightened scrutiny as health officials continue to investigate the situation.

In response to the outbreak, the Albany DOH has been working closely with long-term care facilities and local hospitals to ensure that all patients displaying symptoms receive prompt testing and treatment.

Should a case of Legionella occur at a nursing home associated with Legionella, recommendations include monitoring residents diagnosed with Legionnaires’ disease, either while residing in the facility or within 9 days of transfer to an acute care hospital for pneumonia.

Also, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) requires that nursing homes must develop and adhere to policies and procedures that prohibit the growth of pathogens and reduce the risk for Legionella and other microorganism growth in water systems that can result in severe illness.

Resources for developing a water management plan are freely available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).