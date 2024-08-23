Nebraska Nursing Home Sold; Ignite to Open Missouri SNF in Summer 2025

Evans Senior Investments (ESI) has arranged the sale of Holmes Lake Rehabilitation and Care Center, a nursing home in Lincoln, Nebraska for an undisclosed amount.

The transaction was executed on behalf of an independent owner-operator who was ready to transition out of the industry after years of service in the community, ESI said in a statement. Holmes was built in 1974 and sits on seven acres, featuring 97 skilled nursing beds spread across 51 rooms.

The property was struggling at the time of marketing, with a low occupancy rate of 61% compared to 70% to 85% in prior years. Holmes was also dealing with a 1-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS); it was an indicator of ongoing operational hurdles and increasingly stringent regulations, ESI said.

When marketing the property, ESI highlighted the property’s potential and secured a regional owner-operator buyer with the expertise and resources to restore the property.

Ignite Breaks Ground on Missouri Facility

Ignite Medical Resorts on Wednesday broke ground on its newest skilled nursing facility near St. Louis, Missouri.

The new state-of-the-art facility is expected to open in summer 2025, creating more than 200 construction jobs and once open, will create 150 health care and facility positions in greater St. Charles County and will be located down the street from Barnes Jewish St. Peters Hospital.

“We are thrilled to break ground on this state-of-the-art project in partnership with Leo Brown

Group,” said Tim Fields, CEO and co-founder of Ignite Medical Resorts. “We look forward to

bringing LuxeRehab to the city of St Peters and serving greater St. Louis.”