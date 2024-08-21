Five-Property Portfolio Based in Southwest Sells; Marquis Expands With Orthopedic Program

Evans Senior Investments (ESI) arranged the sale of a five-property portfolio in the Southwest, comprising skilled nursing beds and senior housing units.

The transaction was carried out on behalf of an unnamed regional owner-operator for an undisclosed amount. Real estate brokerage firm ESI ran a confidential marketing process, engaging with a select group of buyers, and a thorough approach attracted several competitive offers, the firm said in a statement.

Ultimately, the new and current operator agreed to merge their operations, and the real estate assets were purchased as part of the deal, ESI said.

Advertisement

Marquis Expands With Orthopedic Program

Marquis Health Consulting Services, based in Brick, New Jersey, has added OrthoWIN to its branded rehabilitation health care suite.

The model centers on a highly specialized subacute care program for orthopedic recovery, adopted in 23 Marquis facilities across the Mid-Atlantic region. The program is ideal for patients with comorbidities and those without social supports to recover at home, Marquis said in a statement.

Advertisement

OrthoWIN is directed by a physical medicine and rehabilitation specialist, also known as a physiatrist, with an interdisciplinary team focused on an integrated treatment plan including pain management and physical therapy.

Marquis took action to add the program following requests from health care systems for this type of nursing home specialization.

“The goal is to help hospital partners address the growing volume of joint replacement care and fracture care patients who are unable to transition directly home following a surgery or injury,” Marquis Vice President of Marketing and Business Development Jennifer Hertzog said in a statement. “By formalizing a platform with clear quality measures and a standardized approach, our client skilled nursing centers are well equipped to bridge this gap.”

Journeys Memory Care, a chronic illness support model, and Urgent SNF Service dedicated to those who need care but don’t meet hospital admission criteria, are other health care delivery platforms offered at Marquis facilities.

Blueprint Assists in Sale of Minnesota CCRC with 168 SNF beds

Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors managed the strategic sale of Saint Therese, a Minnesota continuing care retirement community (CCRC) with 168 skilled nursing beds, and 221 independent and assisted living units to buyer Compass Healthcare.

This marks Compass’s second senior living campus acquisition in the state, with strategic growth plans in Minnesota.

The community will be rebranded as Woodlake Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center and Woodlake Residences, and Saint Therese will continue to provide spiritual and pastoral care for residents.

Blueprint hosted a thorough marketing process that generated a competitive bidding environment for investors and operators in the state and in the surrounding Midwest region, the real estate advisory firm said in a statement.

Blueprint Assists in Lease Arrangement for Massachusetts SNF

Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors helped the developer, landlord and existing tenant to secure an unnamed new operator and lease arrangement for a nursing home in Danvers, a suburb of Boston, Mass.

The facility is across the street from Beverly Hospital and in close proximity to other referral sources in the densely populated suburb, the real estate advisor said in a press release issued by Blueprint. Built in 2012 with state-of-the-art rehabilitation offerings, it’s the newest SNF to serve the local submarket.

Post-pandemic, the facility’s census quickly rebounded to reach stabilization with a desirable payor mix, they said.

In mulling three competitive lease proposals from regional providers, the property owner ultimately selected a growing East Coast-based operator given its recent expansion into the state with a first acquisition earlier in the year.

The real estate advisory firm assisted all parties through lease agreement negotiations and lease termination with the outgoing operator. The incoming operator received timely state licensure approval and the new lease commenced on Aug. 1.

CFG Secures $12.5M Loan to Support Ohio Nursing Home

Capital Funding Group (CFG) announced the closing of a $12.5 million Bridge-to-HUD loan to support the refinancing of an existing bridge loan. The financing supported a 175-bed skilled nursing and assisted living facility in Ohio.

The deal closed on July 18, following CFG’s announcement that the company financed more than $440 million through June this year.

“We take on our client’s goals as our own because their success is our business, and helping them grow is our top priority,” CFG Chief Lending Officer, Bridge and HUD Loans Tim Eberhardt said in a statement. “For over 30 years we’ve been a strong partner to HUD, and we leverage this long-standing relationship to be a one-stop shop for our clients.”

CFG Managing Director, Real Estate Finance Craig Casagrande originated the transaction.