Ensign Acquires Nursing Homes in Colorado, Iowa

The Ensign Group (Nasdaq: ENSG) announced Friday that it has acquired several skilled nursing facilities in Iowa and Colorado.

Ensign acquired the real estate and operations of Greater Southside Health and Rehabilitation, an 76-bed skilled nursing facility located in Des Moines, Iowa. The real estate was acquired by a subsidiary of Standard Bearer Healthcare, Ensign’s captive real estate company, with the acquisition being effective as of August 1, 2024.

“We are thrilled to add this operation and excited to continue our recent growth in Iowa,” Barry Port, Ensign’s chief executive officer, said in a press release. “This acquisition also provided another great opportunity to add to Standard Bearer’s growing portfolio in the Midwest.”

Dave Jorgensen, President of Gateway Healthcare, Ensign’s Iowa-based subsidiary, said, “This operation is well situated in Des Moines to become one of the leading operations in the area. We are excited to work together with our new team as we strive to provide elevated care for our patients and their families.”

In separate transactions also on Friday, Ensign said that it acquired Holly Heights Care and Rehabilitation, a 133-bed skilled nursing facility located in Denver, Colorado as well as City Park Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, a 125-bed skilled nursing facility located in Denver, Colorado. One of the new facilities will be subject to a long-term, triple net lease and the other will be purchased by Standard Bearer and leased to an Ensign-affiliated operator.

All of these acquisitions are effective as of August 1, 2024 and bring Ensign’s growing portfolio to 315 healthcare operations, 29 of which also include senior living operations, across fourteen states. Ensign subsidiaries, including Standard Bearer, own 122 real estate assets.

Port said Ensign is actively seeking opportunities to acquire real estate and to lease both well-performing and struggling skilled nursing, senior living and other healthcare related businesses throughout the United States.