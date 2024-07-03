Texas Operator Buys 108-Bed Nursing Home; Selectis Health Sells 100-Bed Skilled Nursing Facility

A skilled nursing facility located in Longview, Texas, was sold to an owner-operator of several skilled nursing facilities in Texas.

Offering 108 beds, the community is approximately 24,653 square feet and sits on 3 acres of land. The community is enrolled in QIPP.

The seller is a Texas-based partnership, which was selling its only skilled nursing/seniors housing community. The building’s management company exited the operations three months prior to closing, which led to the discussion of a potential sale.

The sale was facilitated by Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB).

“This transaction showed the local knowledge of SLIB to create a marketplace for a non-performing Texas building. SLIB was able to procure a group of seven offers, which led to a top of the market purchase price,” said Matthew Alley, managing director at SLIB.

There were multiple offers from both regional and national buyers to purchase this community, SLIB noted in a press release.

100-bed George-based skilled nursing facility sold

Selectis Health, a Colorado-based publicly traded corporation and owner and operator of senior care facilities across multiple states, engaged Blueprint to advise and manage the strategic real estate sale of its skilled nursing and long-term care facility located in central Georgia

Located in Macon and within close proximity to the Houston Medical Center, Archway Transitional Care is among a dozen skilled nursing facilities in the city and features 100 licensed beds. Archway Transitional Care is operated by Ethica Health & Retirement, a subsidiary of Community Health Systems of Georgia (CHSGa), the largest non-profit provider in the state.

Blueprint negotiated the sale of the real estate to the operating tenant as the facility was the only lease in its portfolio, ultimately advancing its strategic approach within the state.

Houston-based 112-bed assisted living and skilled nursing facility sold

The sale of Treemont Health Care Center located in Houston, Texas, was brokered by Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB).

Specifically designed for assisted living and skilled nursing, the community offers 112 beds, with 42 being AL beds and 70 SNF beds. Built in 1974, the facility is 39,058 square feet and sits on approximately 1.28 acres.

The seller was a regional owner-operator exiting the community due to operational challenges over the past few years. The buyer is a local owner-operator expanding its presence in the Houston market.

As part of the transaction, the organization was able to leverage the HUD loan assumption, add the Texas QIPP program, and implement other operational efficiencies to help improve the asset’s performance.

“Assisting clients with distressed asset sales comes with its challenges. We were able to generate multiple offers from groups interested in this unique opportunity,” said Vince Viverito, senior vice president at SLIB.

ESI Re-Tenants Pennsylvania SNF

Evans Senior Investments (ESI) successfully secured a new tenant for a long-term lease for a SNF in the state of Pennsylvania on behalf of an institutional owner.

More details of the deal were not disclosed.