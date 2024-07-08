Moving Forward Coalition Gets $1.7M Funds for Staff Development, Resident Care in Nursing Homes 

The Moving Forward Nursing Home Quality Coalition received a $1.69 million grant to support nursing home staff and improve resident quality of life.

The funds were provided by The John A. Hartford Foundation (JAHF).

In a press release issued Monday, the Coalition said that over the next three years, it plans to use the funds to develop and test a certified nursing assistant (CNA) apprenticeship program. Additionally, it plans to equip nursing home staff with tools to prioritize resident preferences, empower residents through strengthened Resident Councils, and convene diverse stakeholders to chart future paths for nursing home quality improvement.

Advertisement

“New practices and policies that enhance nursing home care are taking root thanks to the Moving Forward Coalition, and that benefits everyone,” said Terry Fulmer, president of JAHF. “The Coalition’s work shows that a broad set of partners from both the public and private sectors can work together to improve nursing home care and create a sustainable platform for driving change.”

Comprising over 1,600 stakeholders including nursing home residents, caregivers, advocates, and healthcare professionals, the Coalition has been instrumental in addressing challenges outlined by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM).

Margaret Barajas, the Coalition’s Steering Committee Member and Pennsylvania Long-Term Care Ombudsman, stressed the importance of empowering residents within their communities.

Advertisement

“With this grant, we can coordinate resources, scale partnerships, and effectively create nursing homes that foster a culture of resident engagement,” Barajas said.

In the last few years, the Coalition has shaped important initiatives to improve nursing home care standards, funding programs and staffing. Members have collaborated with federal agencies to integrate apprenticeships for direct care workers, advocated for the role of the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) in funding quality improvements, and trained nursing home surveyors in person-centered care approaches in Michigan.