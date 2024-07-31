CMS Finalizes 4.2% Skilled Nursing Medicare Increase, Expanded Penalties

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) late Wednesday finalized its 2025 Skilled Nursing Facility Prospective Payment System (SNF PPS) rule, approving a net increase of 4.2%, or approximately $1.4 billion in Medicare Part A payments for next year.

The increase is calculated based on the SNF market basket percentage increase of 3%, plus a 1.7 percentage point forecast error adjustment and 0.5% productivity adjustment, CMS said in a memo.

Payment adjustments don’t incorporate SNF Value-Based Purchasing reductions, CMS said, which is estimated to total $196.5 million in 2025.

The final rule also changes enforcement policies, with CMS expanding its ability to impose financial penalties in an effort to drive sustained correction of health and safety deficiencies.

“These revisions will provide CMS flexibility in determining the mix and number of penalties in response to situations that put residents’ health and safety at risk and, therefore, encourage facilities to promptly correct and maintain lasting compliance with CMS’ health and safety requirements,” the agency said.

Updates to the SNF Quality Reporting Program measures were finalized as well, all focused on social determinants of health. CMS finalized a policy requiring facilities to participate in a process to validate data submitted under the QRP, beginning with data collected for 2027.

Operators that don’t meet reporting requirements are subject to a 2% reduction in their annual payment update, the agency said. CMS reports facility performance on QRP measures on the Care Compare website.

Changes to the Patient-Driven Payment Model (PDPM) International Classification of Diseases ICD-10 code mappings were finalized too, so that providers can provide more accurate, consistent and appropriate primary diagnoses that meet criteria for skilled nursing intervention during a Part A Medicare stay.

Zimmet Healthcare Services Group delved into ICD-10 changes in a timely conference earlier this month.