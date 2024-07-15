Alleged Trump Shooter Was Dietary Aide at Genesis HealthCare Facility, Had Clean Background

The 20-year-old alleged shooter involved in the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump’s life was a dietary aide at a Pennsylvania nursing home, with a clean background check, and worked well with colleagues.

Crooks, who recently graduated with an associate degree in engineering science from the Community College of Allegheny County, had worked at Bethel Park Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, a facility affiliated with Genesis HealthCare.

“We are shocked and saddened to learn of his involvement as Thomas performed his job without concern and his background check was clean,” Marcie Grimm, Administrator at Bethel Park, said in an emailed statement to Skilled Nursing News and other media outlets. “We are fully cooperating with law enforcement officials at this time. Due to the ongoing investigation, we cannot comment further on any specifics.”

Genesis HealthCare subsidiaries include more than 200 skilled nursing centers and senior living communities in 19 states nationwide. Genesis also supplies rehabilitation therapy to more than 1,400 locations in 43 states and the District of Columbia.

According to a colleague at the nursing home, who spoke to CNN, Crooks was described as non-political while at work.

The colleague said Crooks was “the sweetest guy” and caring towards residents at the Bethel Park facility, which was a mile away from his home.

“Earlier this week he was helping me with a bunch of … old ladies (to) put ranch on their salads,” the colleague, who also went to high school with Crooks, told CNN.

Crooks, the colleague said, never expressed political views at work.

“It’s hard seeing everything that’s going on online because he was a really, really good person that did a really bad thing, and I just wish I knew why,” the colleague said.

Crooks lived in the Pittsburgh suburb of Bethel Park, about an hour’s drive south of the Trump rally where law enforcement officials say he fired at the former president.

Crooks graduated from Bethel Park High School in 2022, according to a local media report and a video of the school’s graduation ceremony.

Crooks was bullied by other students and seemed to be a loner.

Former classmates portrayed him as a social outcast who struggled to fit in and kept a low profile. Classmates recalled how he often sat alone at lunch and was bullied for his unconventional attire, including camouflage outfits.