Rethink Podcast: Derek Prince, president and CEO, HMG Healthcare

In this episode, Skilled Nursing News speaks with Derek Prince, president and CEO of HMG Healthcare. HMG oversees 37 post-acute care facilities across Texas and Kansas. Derek is one of the Texas operators leading the American Health Care Association’s lawsuit against federal agencies, seeking to rescind the staffing rule. Derek has also served as a board member for the Texas Health Care Association since 2005.

