CDC Issues New Guidance on RSV Vaccines for Older Adults, Nursing Homes

In anticipation of the upcoming respiratory virus season, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is revising its recommendation for the RSV vaccine and recommending that older adults in nursing homes receive the vaccine.

The recommendations issued Wednesday, strongly advise that adults aged 75 and older receive the RSV vaccine. Meanwhile, adults aged 60 to 74 years, who are at heightened risk of severe RSV due to chronic medical conditions like lung or heart disease, should also get vaccinated, the CDC said.

This updated recommendation aims to simplify decision-making for health care providers and the public. Unlike annual vaccines, the RSV vaccine does not require yearly administration. However, individuals eligible for vaccination should ideally receive it in late summer or early fall before RSV typically circulates widely in communities.

Mandy Cohen, CDC Director, said that the updated guidance was based on analyses of RSV disease burden among older adults and the outcomes of vaccine effectiveness studies.

“The CDC has updated its RSV vaccination recommendation for older adults to prioritize those at highest risk for serious illness from RSV,” Cohen said in a press release. “People 75 or older, or between 60-74 with certain chronic health conditions or living in a nursing home should get one dose of the RSV vaccine to provide an extra layer of protection.”

RSV infections have had severe outcomes for vulnerable populations such as those in nursing homes.

Last year, immunizations were available for the first time to protect people at increased risk for severe RSV, including infants and young children, and people ages 60 and older.