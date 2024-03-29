Rethink Podcast: Nicole Pretre, CEO, Cedar Community

In this episode, Skilled Nursing News speaks with Nicole Pretre, president and CEO of Cedar Community, a 5-campus community with skilled nursing. Nicole says that while often overlooked, employee surveys have turned out to be turnover busters. While time intensive, they have been effective tools, alongside other workforce initiatives, in allowing clear communication and addressing employee needs to the point that agency use at Cedar Community has been drastically reduced. Listen to the episode to learn more about how Cedar Community has been able to improve retention amid a tumultuous period for labor across the sector.