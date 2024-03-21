Minnesota Targets Workforce Shortage in Long-Term Care With New Grant Program

In response to the acute workforce shortage affecting Minnesota’s long-term care sector, the state has introduced a grant program aimed to support immigrant workers to attain healthcare careers, particularly in skilled nursing facilities.

Launched on March 19, the grant program will be administered by the Minnesota Department of Human Services. It invites applications from local organizations willing to support individuals born outside the U.S., regardless of their immigration status. The program targets overcoming the common obstacles that hinder the success of these individuals in the healthcare field.

Human Services Commissioner Jodi Harpstead said the initiative has the potential to support an underutilized workforce segment. Winning organizations will receive grants to provide a range of services, including employment connections, language and cultural navigation, training, and licensing support.

“These grants bring together a great opportunity with a tremendous human resource,” Human Services Commissioner Jodi Harpstead said in a bulletin published by the Minnesota Department of Human Services.

One of the distinctive aspects of this program is its comprehensive approach to supporting career growth. The grants cover essential support services like transportation and child care, which are often significant barriers to employment and career advancement.

The application window for the first round of grants will remain open until May 6, with announcements of the winning organizations expected later in the year.